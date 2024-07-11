Have your say on White Hart Street regeneration plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being urged to have their say on a flagship regeneration scheme that could transform the town centre.

A consultation has launched this week, seeking views on the current proposals and designs for the White Hart Street regeneration scheme. Architects Proctor and Matthews have been working closely with the council to develop the current plans following their successful entry into an international design competition last year.

The £16.5m scheme will transform the current derelict site, deliver mixed-use affordable homes, revitalise heritage assets into new commercial spaces, and connect the town centre.

The properties are expected to be a mix of housing types, including family houses and apartments for older people. They will be built to the energy-efficient Future Homes Standard, in line with the council's Climate Emergency Action Plan.

White Hart Street from above

Councillor Stuart Richardson, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: “Transforming White Hart Street has long been on the agenda for the council, and I want to thank everyone involved for getting the project to where we are now. It has not been easy however, we are pleased that since appointing Proctor and Matthews to develop the scheme, we now have some truly transformative plans for the area.

“Located within the Bridge Street and Market Place conservation area, the site contains buildings of historic and architectural merit that have unfortunately stood derelict for more than a decade.

“We want to gather your views on these emerging plans before they are submitted for planning permission later in the summer. We hope the initial construction will start in 2025.”

The scheme aligns with three of the council's corporate priorities: our communities by supporting people to live independently in suitable, safe, and warm homes; our district through creating a welcoming town centre; and our environment by supporting sustainable development.

This site is allocated for development in the Mansfield Local Plan and features in both the masterplan and design code for Mansfield town centre.

To have your say on the plans, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/whitehartstreet. The closing date for comments is 30 July 2024.