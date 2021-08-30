Video shows Nottinghamshire police tackling driver head-on to end 110mph chase

Watch more on Police Interceptors later.

The chase began after officers tried to stop a BMW which they believed was being driven by a wanted man.

Cops were on patrol near Nottingham City Hospital when they spotted the car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man that they believed was driving, Liam Brown, had breached a restraining order and was wanted, so they pulled in behind him as they approached the junction of Hucknall Road and Gala Way, keeping a low profile while they waited for backup.

The car began slowing down ahead of traffic lights along this road, leading the interceptors to think it was coming to a stop on its own.

But, as another police car pulled in front of the vehicle and they signalled for the car to stop, it sped off.

The driver pulled around the police car and on to the wrong side of the road, hurtling through red lights and speeding past other cars.

He then led officers towards Bulwell, careering through Bestwood Road and St Alban’s Road, parts of which go down to a 20mph speed limit.

Despite this, he continued to drive in excess of 70mph, going on the wrong side of a central reservation and forcing another car off the road.

As the 28-minute chase made its way towards Colwick, the driver reached 110mph and took the bus lane as he continued to hurtle along Daleside Road.

At this point, Sergeant Martyn Toombes was hot on the trail.

He followed the car as it rejoined Burton Road and, as it tried to make swift u-turn to get away, he faced the car head on, making contact and stopping Brown in his tracks before he could go any further.

Brown, 32, of Astral Grove, Hucknall, was charged with dangerous driving following the incident, which started around 6.30am on September 21 last year, as well as two counts of breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, disqualified from driving for six months and will also need to complete an extended retest.

Police Interceptors is on Channel 5 at 8pm.