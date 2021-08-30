Suspected drug dealer arrested in Mansfield

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team were on routine patrol in their car when they pulled over the vehicle in Birding Street at 11.15am last Tuesday.

Wraps containing what is believed to be cocaine and heroin were found inside the car, along with an extendable baton.

The suspect has been released on police bail as investigations continue.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possessing an offensive weapon, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Further suspected class A drugs were later found concealed in a small plastic container which fell to the ground as the suspect was transferred to Mansfield police station for questioning.

He was later released on police bail as investigations continue.

Inspector Nick Butler, district commander for Mansfield, said: “The knife crime team are our specialists at this type of proactive stop and search activity and we are using their skills more and more to tackle drug-related and violent crime in the area.

“This was a great example of the type of work they do and the instant results they can bring.

“Through their actions the team took a significant quantity of illegal drugs off the streets and also seized a potentially harmful weapon.

“We want to make life as uncomfortable as possible for people in our area who use our roads to transport illegal drugs and will continue to deploy additional resources in order to catch them in the act.”