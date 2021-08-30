Police issue picture of man they want to trace after Mansfield bar attack

A 24-year-year old man was punched in an unprovoked attack inside Rush Late Bar in Clumber Street.

It happened at around at 2.30am on July 19.

Who is he?

Officers believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their investigation.

PC Damon Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an unprovoked attack that left the victim with a nasty cut above his left eye that required stitches.

“As part of the ongoing investigation we are eager to speak to the man pictured and would urge anyone who recognises him, or who may have information which can help, to get in touch.”

Those with information are urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 86 of July 19.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.