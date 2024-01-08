Mansfield rotary club hail 'incredible' support for festive fundraising

Mansfield rotary club has thanked the community over Christmas for raising more than £6,000 for local causes – as Santa’s new sleigh gets a ride across the district thanks to donations from businesses in the area.

Kelvin Bowman, on behalf of Mansfield Rotary, has thanked the public of Mansfield and the wider district for their “amazing support” of the rotary club’s annual sleigh during December.

He added: “Whether it be outside the supermarkets – who allowed us to use their facilities – or in the town centre when we were taking the sleigh around the streets of Mansfield. Thank you.”

Mr Bowman said the club were “blown away” by the generosity of the community, who gave to others despite “continuing difficult economic conditions” faced by many.

Mr Bowman said: “Once again, thank you to young children who gave us their pocket money, to senior citizens who gave us the change from their pockets or purses, to those who gave a few coins, and to others who put in notes.

“Whether you donated by text and or through an online donation, it all adds up to this incredible collection.

“The people of Mansfield and district have again proved the old adage that – looking after the pennies, does indeed take care of the pounds.”

As many of you may know, Santa had a brand new sleigh last year and the club has thanked many local businesses for making the upgrade possible.

The rotary club thanked Laser Ltd, Quickits Ltd and Premier Powder Coatings – all part of the QK Group – along with TrimJim Custom Upholstery and Richard Austin Alloys, who came together and were involved in the construction of the sleigh.

Total Integrated Solutions Ltd (TIS) provided and fitted all the lighting, whereas Instagrid allowed the club use of a battery pack to power the lighting and sound system, with Classic Print responsible for the signage.