'Blessed' Mansfield man with a 'love of life' celebrates 100th birthday

A Mansfield man – who has achieved the “greatest of things in his life, such as integrity, loyalty, compassion and not least a love of life” has celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thomas Dillon, affectionately known as Tom by friends and family, has celebrated his 100th birthday with a blessing and a sing-a-long.

To mark the milestone, a host of people attended a celebratory mass at Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church in Mansfield – followed by refreshments in the church hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom was then presented with a papal blessing handed to him by the parish priest canon John Kyne, V.G.

Thomas Dillon, affectionately known as Tom, celebrated his 100th birthday in Mansfield with family and friends.

Tom, who was born in Mansfield into a family of nine, also recently celebrated over 64 years of marriage to wife Doreen, and together the couple had two children – Peter and Maureen .

Tom was taught in the local catholic school and left school at the age of 14 to pursue a number of jobs.

His final job was as a school caretaker of the then St. Bede’s secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people still remember him from their school days”, said his daughter, Maureen.

She said Tom was very memorable, with his popular catchphrase being; “wipe your feet” – a saying he would tell the children in a morning.

Alongside his work, Tom maintained his catholic faith and belonged to the SVP – Saint Vincent De Paul Society – which offers help to members of the Mansfield community in need of help or support.

Tom volunteered for more than seven decades before retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen, who spoke highly of her “kind and loving” father, said: “He has achieved the greatest of things in his life, that is, integrity, loyalty, compassion and not least a love of life.”

Tom was a member of the Mansfield and District male voice choir, and up until he was 93, he still participated in an active part of the competitions, concerts and even helped with the administration for the choir’s library of music.

As part of his 100th celebrations, Tom also received a surprise birthday visit from choir members.

Tom was so “surprised and happy” when the door to his room opened and a hearty rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ filled the home.