A Chihuahua named Freya has gone missing from the Ollerton area and was last seen on Flash Farm Lane in Ompton at 9:30am on April 12.

Beauty's Legacy, a charity that helps locate and reunite lost or stolen pets throughout the UK, is working with Freya's owners and Nottinghamshire Police to find her.

Lisa Dean, Beauty’s Legacy founder, said: “We have an experienced team assisting the owners and we are working with the police.

“This little girl is new to the area and completely unfamiliar with it.

“Please do not call, grab or chase her – we need sightings only.”

Freya is believed to be “terrified” and “unfamiliar” in her surroundings.