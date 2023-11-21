Sherwood has been awarded nearly £20 million to help turn Ollerton into a visitor destination and to attract hi-tech businesses to the Clipstone area.

The Government Levelling Up money is “long overdue” for the region, the local council leader says. The central piece of the bid will be to rejuvenate Ollerton town centre, with a cinema, better shops, pubs and eating areas, and a hub for public services.

Investment will also be used to build highly energy-efficient units in Clipstone which would be suitable for high-tech enterprises. The bid was initially turned down in the second round of Levelling Up funding, but was included in the government’s third round of £1.1billion investment on Monday.

Newark and Sherwood District Council leader Councillor Paul Peacock (Lab) said the money was “great news for the economy”, but the area still needs more.

How the proposed Levelling Up regeneration project for Ollerton might look

“These are very exciting times. The money will help to transform Ollerton town centre,” he said. “The goal is to turn Ollerton into a destination people want to visit and increase footfall, as well as generating more investment. It will start work in a piece of land that has been derelict for 25 years.

“We’re grateful the money has come our way, but it’s long overdue. Ollerton and Clipstone have been neglected, as have lots of other former mining communities in the area. They’ve not had the investment they desperately need.”

He added that the benefits would hopefully be seen soon. “We’ve told the government we’re ready to move quickly with these plans as soon as planning applications are approved,” Cllr Peacock said.

“It will take a few years to fully realise everything in Ollerton, but the Clipstone building work will hopefully start in the New Year.

Another artist's impression of the Ollerton regeneration scheme

“Now we need to see other infrastructure we’ve been waiting a long time for, like the improvements to the A614 and extending the Robin Hood Line.”

Nottingham was successful in its own £20m bid for Bulwell town centre, but failed in securing any further investment for Broadmarsh.