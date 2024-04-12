Ashfield woman's transformative eleven stone weight loss down to slimming group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kathleen Whittingham, from Kirkby, said she realised that “something needed to change” when she struggled to walk and catch her breath during a trip to Boston, America with her sister. On the trip, Kathleen said she struggled so much that she required a wheelchair.

Upon returning home, she joined a slimming group in Sutton and has since lost eleven stone, currently wearing size 12 clothing.

Kathleen said the first step of her weight loss was joining Slimming World in June 2017 – as she joined Diane Copley’s Thursday evening group at New Cross Community Church in Sutton.

Kathleen has lost over 50% of her starting weight.

She said: “Everyone was so welcoming and friendly.”

Kathleen said her first big milestone was losing five and half stone and deciding to start to build more activity in to her lifestyle and work towards Slimming World body magic awards.

Kathleen added: “I could breathe a lot easier and my back wasn’t hurting.”

Kathleen has been on a weight loss journey for seven years, and she has achieved an incredible weight loss of 11 stone 1lb in that time.

Kathleen was a size 24/26 when she first started her slimming journey.

She said she exercises for 360 minutes a week by attending exercise classes, and is now enjoying her new and healthier self at her desired target weight.

Kathleen’s impressive weight loss has put her in the club 50, which means she has lost over 50% of her starting weight through healthy changes.

Despite losing 50% of her starting body weight, Kathleen said she still eats plenty of meals and never goes hungry.

Kathleen is now a size 12 after losing half her starting body weight.

She said: “My favourite meals are diet coke chicken and experimenting with different recipes from the variety of books we have.

“Also, the latest Slimming World magazines are always cheaper in our group than in the shops.

“Planning and batch cooking have really helped me save money as well.”

Kathleen’s Slimming World consultant, Diane, said that Kathleen is such an inspiration to all members and often shares tips and recipes with others on their weight loss journey.

She added: “She is an active part of the social team, bringing in the raffle which often is a recipe.”

As Kathleen lives in Kirkby, Diane has decided to open a evening group on a Wednesday 4.15pm and 5.45pm at Ashfield Evergreens Recreational Centre – next door to Kirkby Aldi from April 17 – to help others in the area achieve their weight loss goals.

Diane holds morning sessions every Thursday at 9.30am in Bentinck Welfare, and Friday and Saturday at varying times in the Grosvenor Rooms near the Staff of Life, Sutton.

Diane said: “Together we can make Ashfield a healthier place. Be like Kath – 11st 1lb off – what an amazing lady.

“When I asked Kath for her tips, she said staying to group sharing tips and ideas, and planning too.

“Could you be like Kath? She is now a size 12.”