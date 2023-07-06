Unsafe lifts at Mansfield multi-storey car park won’t be replaced until July 2024

All lifts at the multi-storey car park have been out of use since January after being deemed as a health and safety risk by Mansfield Council.

The car park is split into two sides and side A lifts were taken out of use during an urban greening project by the authority in 2022 as a “matter of safety” as they exited onto the construction site.

Side B lifts were also taken out of service in January this year after investigations deemed them “unsafe” to use.

The entrance to Walkden Street Car Park, In Mansfield. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Measures were then put in place on the ground floor of the car park to accommodate blue-badge holders, Shopmobility customers and parent-and-child visitors.

The authority apologised to the public in April and said it was looking for a “long-term resolution” and now a cabinet member has confirmed all lifts at the car park will not be replaced until July next year.

It comes after Coun Sinead Anderson, member for Thompsons, raised the issue at the latest council meeting.

She said: “Our area has many residents with complex health needs and conditions which affect their mobility.

“The lack of working lifts at Walkden Street car park is a barrier to town centre accessibility. The council has already spent £1.7 million on the refurbishment of the car park.

“Can the portfolio holder confirm when the council plans to repair the lifts there?”

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “The lifts require replacement and are due to be replaced in 2023/24.

“As part of the planned works programme, it is anticipated a contractor will be appointed in November and commence on-site in February, with completion in July 2024.

“There’s always an ongoing maintenance programme with lifts because they have to be safe and usable.

“They do need replacing, perhaps there will be further problems with the lifts. That’s why they’re being replaced by July 2024.”

It comes after £1.7m was spent repairing and refurbishing the 355-bay car park over the past three-and-a-half years.

