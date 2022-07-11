Recently-renovated Mansfield town centre car park needs another £150k of improvements to fix leaks

Walkden Street car park, off Stockwell Gate and Rosemary Street, recently reopened to shoppers after a series of re-cladding works funded by Mansfield Council.

However, council reports show that, during the re-cladding, extra repairs were identified including concrete improvements, which have already been completed.

‘Significant’ water ingress was also discovered affecting a ground-floor shop below, which is yet to be rectified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walkden Street car park.

It was found a waterproof membrane overlaying the original concrete structure on the 1970s’ multi-storey car park had failed, leading to water leaking into the former British Heart Foundation shop on Stockwell Gate.

Repairing the leak is the responsibility of the authority due to a long-term lease signed when the car park was first built.

The council has set out its plan to repair the damage and appointed a contractor for the works, with the overall cost to the council expected to be £151,119.32, plus VAT.

This cost, the authority states, includes a ‘contingency sum’ of £45,000.

The work will include removing the existing concrete surface down to the roof of the shop unit.

A buried waterproof membrane across the whole concourse area will then be added, preventing future leakage before a built-up surface is installed for the floor within the car park.

Coun Craig Whitby, council cabinet member for finance, is recommended to approve the funds.

A report published ahead of his decision confirms the money will be funded through the existing Walkden Street refurbishment project.

In the report, Philip Colledge, council corporate asset manager, said: “The car park, due to its typical 1970s’ construction, suffers from significant water ingress and if not regularly maintained can cause deterioration of the reinforced concrete.

“In general, once water starts to penetrate a structure, the rate of deterioration can accelerate quickly and it is important to carry out remedial works as soon as possible..”

The improvements will follow the £1.7 million council-run renovation work to the 352-space car park, brought about to ‘enhance the look’ and replace concrete cladding coming’to the end of its life’.