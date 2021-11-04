Unmasked: Sutton's 'good citizen' trick-or-treat teenagers identified from viral video

The four lads were trick-or-treating in Sutton when they discovered a bowl, left out by neighbouring resident Craig Litchfield, was empty.

In the exchange, captured on Craig’s Ring doorbell camera, one of the boys is heard remarking ‘let’s be good citizens, we won’t eat all these sweets anyway’, before the boys emptied their haul into the bowl for others to enjoy.

The boys have now been identified as four Ashfield School students – 13-year-olds Tom Fisher, Finley Hollingworth, George Walker and Sonny Gordon – and their parents have spoken out of their pride at the response the video received.

The boys were captured on a Ring doorbell camera filling the bucket with sweets from their own haul.

Matt Fisher, whose son Tom is the voice you hear on the clip, said: “Tom told me what they’d done when he got in and I told him I was really proud of him anyway.

“Then I spotted the video on Twitter, and couldn’t believe it had gone viral.

“Tom has a heart of gold and hangs around with a great bunch who are all fantastic boys.

“I’m so unbelievably proud of him.

Clockwise from top left are Tom Fisher, Finley Hollingworth, Sonny Gordon and George Walker

“His younger sister Daisy looks up to him and is so proud of her big brother – even if she is a bit jealous that he’s now Facebook-famous.”

Sonny is just out of shot and gave some of his sweets to Tom to empty into the bowl.

Joanne and Patrick, his proud parents, said: “He told us when he got home about the empty sweet bowl, but seeing it caught on camera was really heartwarming.

“It was so lovely to see something positive shared – we are proud of Sonny as always and happy he has a great circle of friends.

Jemma and Nathan, Finley’s parents, said they are ‘so proud’ of their son and his friends’ actions.

They said: “When we saw the post we were so proud that our son and his friends have shown everyone not all teenagers are trouble and there are good young people with manners, respect and who know the right thing to do.

"We were so proud of Finley and his friends for their good deed.”

‘Genuinely proud’

George is identified as the boy in the red mask – he lives with his parents James and Louise, and younger brother Jack.

James said: “We were massively proud of them when we saw the video.

"They hang around with a lovely set of lads who seem genuinely proud of where they live.”

Since the article went online, a number of companies came forward to offer rewards to the boys.

And Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has commended the boys’ actions.

He said: “This is a lovely story and a great thing for these youngsters to have done.

"That these four lads worried about all the treats being gone shows people in Ashfield really care for others.

“I’d also like to say thank you to the residents for sharing the footage – we need more good news stories on social media.”