The children – believed to be teenagers – were captured on a Sutton doorbell camera being ‘good citizens’ and the footage quickly went viral on social media.

Craig Litchfield reviewed the footage from his doorbell camera of his Sutton Parkway home on Halloween and was stunned to see what the teenagers had done.

The youngsters approached the property and realised a tub containing sweets which had been left out was empty – so one of the boys decided to empty his own bag of treats into the bowl for others to find, saying they should ‘be a good citizen’.

The three boys have not yet been identified from the footage.

Craig, aged 23, has shared the heartwarming footage – and the video quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments.

He said: “I have just witnessed one of the nicest and most caring things on our doorbell camera.

“We are out this evening and have left a big bowl of sweets for trick or treaters.

"We’ve had so many, so we must have run out – then four young lads came and realised that, so decided to put some of their own treats in the bowl for others to enjoy.

“Absolutely fantastic to see, and their parents should be so proud.

“You hear a lot about kids doing the wrong things but you don’t tend to hear about the good things they do.

“I’m so glad we got to capture this moment and are able to share it with people.

“At a time of so much doom and gloom, this is a fantastic example of hope.”