Paul Haywood closed his fancy dress business, Forever Young, after his cheesecake business Alrate Cheesecakes took off.

And he opened Haywood’s deli, the home of Alrate Cheesecakes on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, earlier this year.

Ordinarily the 40-year-old, who is a huge fan of Halloween, would decorate his home and invite trick-or-treaters from the village to visit, but this year he opted to bring Halloween to Haywood’s.

Owner Paul Haywood pictured with the Sanderson Sisters

Hundreds turned out to the event on Sunday, with trick-or-treaters entertained by the Sanderson Sisters, from Gingersnap Parties, and Jungle Jo’s creepy crawly roadshow.

The event raised hundreds of pounds for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Centre and Bee Humble Charity Riders soup kitchen.

Paul said: “Usually I get everyone to come to my house to trick-or-treat, but I wanted this year to be different, and also a celebration of Haywood’s being open.

“We had hundreds of people turn up, it was crazy, but everyone had a great time and we raised money for two fantastic charities.

Paul pictured with some of his visitors

“Just seeing the kids’ faces made it all worthwhile, and Gingersnap Parties and Jungle Jo were incredible – everyone absolutely loved them.

"Next year will be even bigger and better.”

Visitors got to get up close and personal with some creepy crawlies and were entertained by the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, while Haywood’s itself was transformed into a haunted house for the occasion.

The Haywood's team