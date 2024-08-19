Tributes to Warsop woman with family fundraiser for John Eastwood Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have poured in for a Warsop woman who passed away from cancer – as her final wish was to raise funds for the “exceptional” John Eastwood Hospice.

Geraldine Barker passed away from cancer at the age of 57 on August 12, after receiving care at John Eastwood Hospice.

The former landlady of the Hare and Hounds pub in Warsop, Geraldine, had a final wish to host a ‘Harefest’ to raise funds for the John Eastwood Hospice.

Unfortunately, the cancer spread quickly, and Geraldine passed away before she could host the fundraiser.

Geraldine with her partner, Christopher.

Now, in her memory, family and friends will pay tribute to Geraldine with a fundraiser at the pub on Saturday, September 21, from 12-9.

Geraldine, affectionately known as 'Ged', was a mother to Jack, Pete, Molly, Lucy, and her late son, John.

Geraldine is survived by her four children, partner, Christopher, and eight grandchildren.

Just a day before she died, Geraldine praised the exceptional care provided by the staff at King's Mill Hospital and John Eastwood Hospice, as she said: “They are worth their weight in gold.”

Claire Cresswell, a friend of Geraldine, said: “Please save the date, let’s make it massive. Everyone is welcome.”

Hare and Hounds landlord and landlady Mark and Laura are accepting donations for the tombola and raffle.

Geraldine's best friend Angela adored her so much, and said she is “heartbroken” by the loss.

If readers are interested in getting involved or making a donation, contact Claire at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009152502509 or pop into the Hare and Hounds.

Stall holders are asked to contribute a minimum of £15 towards the fundraising activities.