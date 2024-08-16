Nottinghamshire animal lovers join forces to save abandoned cat and kittens
The cat and kittens, now affectionately dubbed the “Sherwood Forest” babies, with mum Marian at the helm, were found abandoned in a Bilborough home in the Nottingham city suburb.
Beauty's Legacy, an animal charity working to find and reunite lost or stolen pets, was informed about the abandoned cat and her kittens by a concerned member of the public.
Lisa, who lives in Wellow, acted quickly and went to the property to meet the landlord to retrieve the cat and her kittens.
She said: “I thought some of the babies had died already.
“It is the hardest case I’ve had for a while. They were emaciated, dehydrated and ravenously hungry.”
Lisa was informed that the tenants had left two weeks prior, leaving behind the animals.
Lisa said: “If anyone has similar concerns about animal welfare, please reach out.
“If we had not arrived when we did, these kittens and their mum would not have survived.”
Lisa also urged cat owners to be responsible and have their cats neutered – or seek help from charities if cost is an issue.
The 'Sherwood Forest' cats were then taken to Park Hill Vets in Mansfield Woodhouse.
At the vets, Lisa and Nicola Quadling, a volunteer, placed the kittens on their chests to keep them warm.
Within minutes, the kittens showed signs of life and started squirming and searching for food.
The charity is now seeking donations to help feed and care for the animals as they recover, with donations referenced as 'Marian'.
Donations can be made via bank transfer to account number 53792468 with sort code 309089, or through PayPal at [email protected]
Lisa added: “A huge thank you to Park Hall Vets for seeing us so quickly.
“We are grateful to the member of the public and the landlord for contacting us for help.
“Special thanks to the rescue organisation offering back-up, as well as Nicola and the team at The Firs cattery in Walesby for their commitment, devotion, and hard work.
“We also want to extend our gratitude to all of our volunteers who are stepping up to help with their care.”
