Terminal cancer patient meets Stacey Dooley at Sutton hospice in BBC documentary about death

Award-winning presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley has been filming a new documentary in Nottinghamshire exploring death – as she visits John Eastwood Hospice, and meets terminal cancer patient David.

Inside the Undertakers – which airs on the BBC One at 9pm on Thursday November, 9, sees Stacey visit John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton where specialist care and support services are provided by Nottinghamshire Healthcare.

Readers can find out more about the hospice at www.johneastwoodhospice.org.uk/

Pictured: Stacey Dooley and David (John Eastwood Hospice Patient) for the BBC.

In the documentary, Stacey meets David, who is receiving specialist palliative care at the hospice after he was diagnosed with kidney, stomach and oesophageal cancer in April 2021.

As part of his treatment plan, he had to have six inches of his oesophagus removed and part of his stomach, meaning he can only have small meals.

David believed he was receiving curative treatment but in September 2022 he was told his condition was terminal.

When it was suggested to David that he attend the John Eastwood Hospice, his initial thought was – I’m not dead yet.

But since attending the Living Well Centre at the hospice his opinions have changed.

David, an accomplished cameraman who has worked for the BBC, said: “My idea about what they can support with has significantly changed.

“I feel confident they are here for support throughout my cancer journey.

“I continue to live my life to the fullest and recently had a lilac wrap put on my car.

“My son wasn’t sold on the colour, but I feel this reflects my flamboyant nature and I make no apology for that.”

David said he was “apprehensive” about doing the interview, but felt “relaxed and at ease” when talking with Stacey.

“I felt able to speak openly about my cancer journey and my thoughts about end of life,” he added.

The documentary explores people’s stories and attitudes towards death in the UK.

Michelle Stendall, lead therapist and the Living Well Centre Lead at John Eastwood Hospice, said: “David continues to attend the Living Well Centre where he participates in the gardening group.

“He must be the only patient we’ve ever had that comes to do gardening in his shirt and tie.

“He gets emotional and psychological support when he attends and likes to talk through concerns with staff.

“Recently we’ve had a conversation about how David has always been the one to arrange insurance, plumbers and tradesmen, as he wanted to ensure that his wife Liz would be able to manage when he’s no longer here.

“David is a selfless, caring and kind gent.

“He wants to live life until he dies, and he certainly does that.”

Becky Sutton, chief operating officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “Whilst the end of life can be a solemn journey, it’s truly remarkable when patients share their stories.

“The courage and wisdom David shares inspires us all, reminding us of the importance of compassion and quality of care in those moments.

“Thank you David for sharing your story with us.”