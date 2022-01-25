Tributes pour in for Sutton businessman and his young son after fatal Mansfield crash

John Woodcock, 44, of Sutton, known as Dan to his family and friends, and his two-year-old son, Lewis, died in hospital following the collision on Chesterfield Road North in Mansfield, close to the junction with Pleasley Hill, which happened just after 6.10pm on Saturday 15 January 2022.

Mr Woodcock was a popular Sutton businessman, owning zero waste store Herbie’s Hemp in Sutton’s indoor market and was well known in the community, who rallied around to set up a GoFundMe to help support the family with funeral costs.

Emma Cheney met Dan through owning her own business, and started the fundraiser which has since raised almost £7,000, with tributes flooding in alongside the donations.

John Woodcock, also known as Dan, with his son Lewis.

She explained: “As soon as I heard, I was absolutely gutted for whoever it was and for the partner who lost their son and husband.

"When I found it it was Dan and Lewis, I was heartbroken all over again.

“We met through our businesses and all became friends, it’s just awful.”

Maureen O'Hare said: “RIP to Dan and son, god bless you both.

"Sending condolences to your wife, family and friends, it is such a shock for everyone.

"You will be very much missed forever.”

Jenny Hayes-Hartshorne also referred to Dan as a ‘lovely, helpful guy’.

The investigation into the collision is still ongoing.

Three cars are believed to have been involved in the incident, and the driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to hospital, where he remains.

His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, of Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with their family who continue to be provided with support by specialist officers at this difficult time.

“We continue to investigate the full circumstances and our appeal for information remains. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage is urged to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 561 of 15 January 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

