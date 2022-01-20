The victims have been named locally as popular Sutton businessman Dan Ashcroft and his young son Lewis.

They were killed in a collision on Chesterfield Road North, close to the junction with Pleasley Hill, in Mansfield at the weekend.

Emma Cheney, a friend of the family, set up the GoFundMe page to help Dan’s wife Caroline with funeral costs – and the page has raised £860 in just a few short hours.

Dan Ashcroft pictured with his son, Lewis

Posting online, Emma said: “On Saturday, January 15, at roughly 6.10pm Dan and his little boy Lewis tragically lost their lives in a fatal car accident.

“This is an unexpected and tragic loss for wife and mum Caroline and support towards funeral costs would be greatly received.

“Dan was a respected and much-loved member of the local community, running a planet-friendly, zero waste shop in Sutton.

“He and his family dedicated their lives to helping others and, as a community, it would be great to give a little something back.

“We've already hit almost £1,000, which shows how much they were loved.”

Dan and his wife Caroline own Herbie’s Hemp, a popular eco-refill store based in Sutton’s Idlewells indoor market.

The store’s Facebook page announced the sad news today, advising that the shop would be closed for a short while while Caroline comes to terms with the tragedy.

The post said: “We are so sorry to announce that Dan and Lewis were in a fatal car accident on Saturday and have tragically passed away.

“Herbie’s will be closed until further notice.

“We kindly ask you not to place any orders in the meantime.

“We appreciate your patience and compassion during this difficult time.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the GoFundMe can do so by visiting the fundraising page at bit.ly/3qNnThK

Appeal

Nottinghamshire Police are still asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident on Saturday to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 561 of January 15, 2022.