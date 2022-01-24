Mansfield boxing star in war memorial trek to raise money for Royal British Legion

The group of walkers, headed up by the 22-year-old, began their mammoth trek at 8am, with the route visiting each of the area’s war memorials to pay tribute to Nottinghamshire’s fallen soldiers.

Setting off from the One Call Stadium, the group visited the Civic Centre memorial, followed by Pleasley Vale, Pleasley Mills, Mansfield Woodhouse, Church Warsop, Clipstone, Forest Town and Carr Bank before returning to the Stags ground seven hours later.

Nico, who announced he was turning professional this year, was accompanied by around thirty walkers, many of them ex-veterans, as they paid their respects at each war memorial – with donations so far standing at almost £3,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk started and finished at the One Call Stadium.

Nico explains: “A lot of my friends who have supported me with my boxing over the years are ex-military, so I thought it was only right that I supported them in any way I can.

"The Royal British Legion gets a lot of support each November, so I wanted to do something in January too.”

Nico also wanted to highlight the memorials in the area and admitted he wasn’t aware he had so many in his hometown, deciding to track the route to include them, as well as laying a remembrance cross at each one, to pay his respects.

"I wanted to raise money and awareness, so decided to do the walk that incorporated the war memorials to make sure people knew they were there too,” he continued.

Nico (centre) and fellow walkers en route

"I didn’t even know where a lot of them were myself, so I thought it was important to photograph and document each one.

"Our armed forces need more support, especially when they come out of the forces – they go through so much to keep us safe, it’s only right we give something back.

"I set £3,000 as a target and we have almost reached that, which is absolutely amazing – I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated.”

If you wish to donate to Nico’s memorial walk fund, you can do so here.

The team at Clipstone War Memorial

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.