Travellers who set up camp behind Mansfield leisure centre have now gone

Coun Ben Brown, newly elected Mansfield Council member for West Bank, has been trying to get the travellers moved from the site since they arrived at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre overnight on Wednesday, May 24.

In a post on his Facebook page which includes photos of the site, Coun Brown, said: “The travellers have now moved on.

"This is the state they left the place in. Litter, rubbish, dog and human poo, sick, beer bottles - you name it, they left it.

Travellers entered the grassland at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre overnight.

“Absolutely disgusting.

“The land is owned by Bellway Homes Limited. They are now going to have to spend time and money putting this right.

"I have advised Manfield District Council to have a word with them about fixing the damaged fencing to avoid this happening again.

Rubbish was left behind at the site

“I want to thank the Community Safety Team at Manfield District Council, Bellway, and all the other people that helped to get them shifted. Top work.”

Mansfield District Council was aware of the issue and officers were due to visit the site.

A spokesman from Mansfield District Council said: “They have now left the site. We believe it was some time overnight.”

Mansfield District Council began working on creating new sites for the travelling community in 2019 and consulted on 15 potential locations for four final sites.