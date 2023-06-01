News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Travellers who set up camp behind Mansfield leisure centre have now gone

Travellers who set up camp behind Mansfield leisure centre have now gone – but they have not left without a trace.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read

Coun Ben Brown, newly elected Mansfield Council member for West Bank, has been trying to get the travellers moved from the site since they arrived at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre overnight on Wednesday, May 24.

In a post on his Facebook page which includes photos of the site, Coun Brown, said: “The travellers have now moved on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is the state they left the place in. Litter, rubbish, dog and human poo, sick, beer bottles - you name it, they left it.

Travellers entered the grassland at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre overnight.Travellers entered the grassland at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre overnight.
Travellers entered the grassland at the back of the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre overnight.
Most Popular

“Absolutely disgusting.

Read More
Police discover drugs factory after break-in at industrial building in Mansfield

“The land is owned by Bellway Homes Limited. They are now going to have to spend time and money putting this right.

"I have advised Manfield District Council to have a word with them about fixing the damaged fencing to avoid this happening again.

Rubbish was left behind at the siteRubbish was left behind at the site
Rubbish was left behind at the site

“I want to thank the Community Safety Team at Manfield District Council, Bellway, and all the other people that helped to get them shifted. Top work.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mansfield District Council was aware of the issue and officers were due to visit the site.

A spokesman from Mansfield District Council said: “They have now left the site. We believe it was some time overnight.”

Mansfield District Council began working on creating new sites for the travelling community in 2019 and consulted on 15 potential locations for four final sites.

The proposals have since been delayed but the authority expects to publish updated plans for the traveller sites next summer.

Related topics:TravellersLitterMansfieldMansfield District Council