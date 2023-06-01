Police discover drugs factory after break-in at industrial building in Mansfield

Police were called shortly before 5am on Tuesday, May 30, after suspects were spotted breaking into an industrial building in Midworth Street, Mansfield.

Several hundred cannabis plants were then discovered inside the building and will now be destroyed.

Twelve men were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including cannabis cultivation, possession with intent to supply, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons possession.

All were later released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large and sophisticated cannabis grow that would have taken a lot of time and money to set up.

“Thanks to a timely call from a member of the public we have been able to close this operation down and have arrested a large number of suspects.”