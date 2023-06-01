News you can trust since 1952
Police discover drugs factory after break-in at industrial building in Mansfield

A large drugs factory was discovered in Mansfield after police interrupted a break-in.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read

Police were called shortly before 5am on Tuesday, May 30, after suspects were spotted breaking into an industrial building in Midworth Street, Mansfield.

Several hundred cannabis plants were then discovered inside the building and will now be destroyed.

Twelve men were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including cannabis cultivation, possession with intent to supply, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons possession.

Suspects were spotted breaking into an industrial building in Midworth Street, Mansfield.Suspects were spotted breaking into an industrial building in Midworth Street, Mansfield.
All were later released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large and sophisticated cannabis grow that would have taken a lot of time and money to set up.

“Thanks to a timely call from a member of the public we have been able to close this operation down and have arrested a large number of suspects.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 96 of May 30.