Tinchy Stryder 'strides' in to replace Simon Webbe at Mansfield light switch on
A variety of singers will grace the stage with some festive classics to warm up the crowds, along with the crowd karaoke and a DJ set, before the headline act takes to the stage and the Christmas lights are turned on in Mansfield Market Place on Sunday, November 26.
Simon Webbe, best known as a member of the boy band Blue, was set to take the stage but due to a “schedule conflict” – is no longer available.
However, organisers are “thrilled” to announce a popular replacement with the talented and chart topper Tinchy Stryder.
The Ghanaian-British rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, who has released three solo studio albums – Star in the Hood, Catch 22, and Third Strike – is now the headline act.
A spokesperson for Mansfield Council said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone into the Market Place from 12pm where there will be lots of festive entertainment and tasty treats to enjoy ahead of the main stage show kicking off at 3pm.
“Thank you and we can’t wait to kick-start the 2023 Christmas season.”
This year’s event will run from noon until 5pm on Sunday.
There will also be entertainment around the town centre all afternoon with plenty of festive food vendors, crafts, live music, giveaways to kick-start Christmas celebrations.
Mansfield Council, with event partners Mansfield BID, Canvas, Mansfield 103.2, and Four Seasons Shopping Centre, "cannot wait” to welcome visitors to the annual event.