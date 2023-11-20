PHOTOS: 12 photos of Christmas across Mansfield and Ashfield in eighties and nineties

Christmas in the eighties and nineties feels like yesterday.
Here are 12 photos from our archives showing Christmas in the community more than 30 years ago.
1. Northfield nativity
Northfield School's nativity from 1996. Feels like yesterday. Are you featured? Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Santa, stop here!
Santa Claus visiting Water Meadows in 1990. A white Christmas in Mansfield... Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Nativity for nursery children
Mansfield Berry Hill Nursery's nativity in 1992. Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Community Christmas
Ollerton's Christmas Lights event in 1990. Photo: Mansfield Chad