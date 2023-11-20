News you can trust since 1952
PHOTOS: 12 photos of Christmas across Mansfield and Ashfield in eighties and nineties

Christmas in the eighties and nineties feels like yesterday.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT

Here are 12 photos from our archives showing Christmas in the community more than 30 years ago.

Northfield School's nativity from 1996. Feels like yesterday. Are you featured?

Northfield School's nativity from 1996. Feels like yesterday. Are you featured? Photo: Mansfield Chad

Santa Claus visiting Water Meadows in 1990. A white Christmas in Mansfield...

Santa Claus visiting Water Meadows in 1990. A white Christmas in Mansfield... Photo: Mansfield Chad

Mansfield Berry Hill Nursery's nativity in 1992.

Mansfield Berry Hill Nursery's nativity in 1992. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Ollerton's Christmas Lights event in 1990.

Ollerton's Christmas Lights event in 1990. Photo: Mansfield Chad

