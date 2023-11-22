A look back at Mansfield's Christmas light switch on in 2018 ahead of this year's festivities
In 2018 the lights were switched on by the Radford family along with Peter Rabbit, the cast of Mansfield Palace theatre’s Snow White pantomime, Mansfield’s mayor Kate Allsop, and Mansfield 103.2’s Warren the Radio Rabbit.
This year’s event will start at 3pm with a free stage show, hosted by Mansfield 103.2’s Ian Watkins and John B Tannen, alongside special guests, including Miss Margo and Jono Edwards.
A variety of singers will also grace the stage with some festive classics to warm up the crowds, along with the crowd karaoke and a DJ set, before the headline act takes to the stage and the lights are turned on.
Were you there in 2018? Will you be going to this year’s event?