This year's Christmas celebrations in Mansfield will begin on Sunday, November 26 – marking the return of the council’s Big Switch-On event – so we have taken a look through our archives to bring you some photos of the Christmas light switch on in 2018.

In 2018 the lights were switched on by the Radford family along with Peter Rabbit, the cast of Mansfield Palace theatre’s Snow White pantomime, Mansfield’s mayor Kate Allsop, and Mansfield 103.2’s Warren the Radio Rabbit.

This year’s event will start at 3pm with a free stage show, hosted by Mansfield 103.2’s Ian Watkins and John B Tannen, alongside special guests, including Miss Margo and Jono Edwards.

A variety of singers will also grace the stage with some festive classics to warm up the crowds, along with the crowd karaoke and a DJ set, before the headline act takes to the stage and the lights are turned on.

Were you there in 2018? Will you be going to this year’s event?

Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2018 The crowds get ready for the big switch on

Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2018 Santa gives the crowd a wave on his arrival to the Christmas festival

Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2018 Mansfield's Mayor Kate Allsop joins the Radford family to switch on the Christmas lights at the end of the extravaganza in the Market Place