News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

A look back at Mansfield's Christmas light switch on in 2018 ahead of this year's festivities

This year's Christmas celebrations in Mansfield will begin on Sunday, November 26 – marking the return of the council’s Big Switch-On event – so we have taken a look through our archives to bring you some photos of the Christmas light switch on in 2018.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT

In 2018 the lights were switched on by the Radford family along with Peter Rabbit, the cast of Mansfield Palace theatre’s Snow White pantomime, Mansfield’s mayor Kate Allsop, and Mansfield 103.2’s Warren the Radio Rabbit.

This year’s event will start at 3pm with a free stage show, hosted by Mansfield 103.2’s Ian Watkins and John B Tannen, alongside special guests, including Miss Margo and Jono Edwards.

A variety of singers will also grace the stage with some festive classics to warm up the crowds, along with the crowd karaoke and a DJ set, before the headline act takes to the stage and the lights are turned on.

Were you there in 2018? Will you be going to this year’s event?

The crowds get ready for the big switch on

1. Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2018

The crowds get ready for the big switch on Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Santa gives the crowd a wave on his arrival to the Christmas festival

2. Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2018

Santa gives the crowd a wave on his arrival to the Christmas festival Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Mansfield's Mayor Kate Allsop joins the Radford family to switch on the Christmas lights at the end of the extravaganza in the Market Place

3. Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2018

Mansfield's Mayor Kate Allsop joins the Radford family to switch on the Christmas lights at the end of the extravaganza in the Market Place Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
The cast of Mansfield's Palace Theatre pantomime annouonced the lights and firework display

4. Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2018

The cast of Mansfield's Palace Theatre pantomime annouonced the lights and firework display Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peter RabbitRadford