Three charged following alleged kidnapping of Pinxton teenager

Two men and a woman have been charged in relation to an alleged kidnap of a teenage boy in Pinxton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:59 GMT
The 14-year-old victim is safe following the incident on Saturday, February 17.

Specialist police officers carried out enquiries, as three people were arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

It is believed the people alleged to be involved were known to the victim.

Derbyshire Police.
Derbyshire Police.

Thomas Brown, 26, of Guildhall Drive, Pinxton, was arrested on Thursday, February 22 in Thurcroft, Rotherham.

Connor Wheelhouse, 24, of Frederick Street, Riddings, was arrested on Thursday, February 22 in Riddings.

Heather Hart, 22, of Alfreton Road, Westhouses, was arrested on Friday, February 23 in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

All three have been charged with kidnap and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, February 24, where they were remanded into prison custody.

The next hearing is due to take place at Derby Crown Court on Friday, March 22.