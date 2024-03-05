Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 14-year-old victim is safe following the incident on Saturday, February 17.

Specialist police officers carried out enquiries, as three people were arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

It is believed the people alleged to be involved were known to the victim.

Thomas Brown, 26, of Guildhall Drive, Pinxton, was arrested on Thursday, February 22 in Thurcroft, Rotherham.

Connor Wheelhouse, 24, of Frederick Street, Riddings, was arrested on Thursday, February 22 in Riddings.

Heather Hart, 22, of Alfreton Road, Westhouses, was arrested on Friday, February 23 in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

All three have been charged with kidnap and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, February 24, where they were remanded into prison custody.