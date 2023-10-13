News you can trust since 1952
New council homes for Pinxton receive go-ahead

Bolsover District Council is continuing with its ambition to build more council housing as they have recently agreed to build 11 more properties in Pinxton.
By Scott ChambersContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 18:28 BST- 1 min read
The properties, which will be subject to planning permission, will be built on Park Lane in the village as part of the authorities £36million Bolsover Homes Scheme and will include 4 two-bedroom houses and 7 three-bedroom houses, all built to Nationally Designed Space Standards.

The new homes will be built by the Council’s company Dragonfly Development Ltd utilising high levels of insulation and technologies such as positive input ventilation to protect against condensation and to significantly reduce the energy costs of the tenants who live in the new homes.

House being built by Dragonfly Development LtdHouse being built by Dragonfly Development Ltd
House being built by Dragonfly Development Ltd
Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Sandra Peake said, “We know there is a demand for good quality two and three bedroom properties in the area, so we have listened and are acting upon this, by building more properties.

“With nearly two-thousand people on our housing register, it is obvious there is a housing crisis and shortage of council properties, that’s why we are leading the way and building new, modern and affordable council properties for our local residents.”

Dragonfly Development Ltd are currently building 40 new properties in Shirebrook and Whaley Thorns to meet a local need and have just broken ground on a £9.6million development to build the new Roseland Park & Crematorium near Shirebrook.

