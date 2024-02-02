Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Mukuzvazva, aged 40, of Stephenson Road, was caught doing 57mph in a 50mph zone on the Eastwood by-pass on May 17 last year.

Magistrates imposed an obligatory driving ban, due to persistent offending but the ban is currently suspended while Mukuzvazva appeals.

He was also fined £400, plus £90 costs and a £160 victim surcharge and had had his licence endorsed by with three points.

Both cases were heard at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Magistrates have also ordered an Eastwood woman to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after she pleaded guilty to breaching a court order.

Julie Swinbank, aged 50, of Addison Villas, was originally convicted of drink-driving by South Derbyshire magistrates back in May 2022.

Appearing before Nottinghamshire magistrates, she admitted failing to comply with telephone appointments, as required by the original community order in 2022.