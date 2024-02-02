Eastwood man appealing driving ban after pleading guilty to speeding
Kevin Mukuzvazva, aged 40, of Stephenson Road, was caught doing 57mph in a 50mph zone on the Eastwood by-pass on May 17 last year.
Magistrates imposed an obligatory driving ban, due to persistent offending but the ban is currently suspended while Mukuzvazva appeals.
He was also fined £400, plus £90 costs and a £160 victim surcharge and had had his licence endorsed by with three points.
Magistrates have also ordered an Eastwood woman to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after she pleaded guilty to breaching a court order.
Julie Swinbank, aged 50, of Addison Villas, was originally convicted of drink-driving by South Derbyshire magistrates back in May 2022.
Appearing before Nottinghamshire magistrates, she admitted failing to comply with telephone appointments, as required by the original community order in 2022.
She must carry out the unpaid work over the next 12 months.