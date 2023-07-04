Thousands flock to Warsop Carnival to enjoy free attractions and summer fun

Warsop Carnival returned over the weekend, with a cooler afternoon compared with last year’s heatwave, as thousands of residents visited The Carrs.

The event was opened by young carnival kings and queens, driven in a vintage Johnson Bros tour bus, led by the Mansfield District Corps of Drums.

And residents were invited to browse the stalls, view live entertainment, check out the fairground rides and visit free attractions for children.

Inner Wheel of Warsop members were hard at work in the refreshment tent. Pictured; Helen Tomlinson, Elaine Hopkins, Sharlotte Sommerville, Gloria Humphrey and Emily Sommerville.

The popular Warsop Carnival charity shop, responsible for a large sum of the funding, also had a stall, selling shirts and pre-loved goods from as little as 50p.

Luke Pearson, committee chairman, said: “I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone that came and supported us.

“I hope you'll agree this year's event was the best it has been for years.

“A special thanks to all of our committee members and charity shop volunteers, as without them, this simply wouldn't be happening.

Carnival Kings and Queens set up at the Oaklands, representing schools in the Parish. Children made their way from the Oaklands Complex to Warsop Carrs, to officially open the Carnival at noon. Photo: Vibrant Warsop

“People assume the council organises, runs and pays for the entire event, which is not true.

“We do this for the people of Warsop, totally free and for the good of the community. I'm really proud of what we achieved on Sunday.”

The day consisted of live music, including headline acts from the community.

The main stage welcomed Mansfield musician Wes Dolan, Oasis tribute act, Twoasis, homegrown band The Publics and the headline act, Supersonic Queen.

While the main arena was jam-packed with a series of stunt shows, gymnastic sets and various live performances from talented groups.

A bar was present for adults, as the parish’s Black Market venue kept the drinks flowing in their festival bar.

Various community groups were present, with football matches, flower contests and free crafts available for all ages.

Sharlotte Sommerville, president of Warsop Inner Wheel, said: “Warsop had a fabulous start to our year serving tea and cake at the Warsop Carnival.

“Fun and smiles all day, ending with sore feet.

“A great start to my year as president.”