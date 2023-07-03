Thousands of residents flocked to The Carrs for community fun for all ages at Warsop’s annual Carnival.
From Royal guests, rows of community and charity stalls – to live entertainment, fairground rides and free activities.
Check out these 13 photos from Warsop’s biggest event of the year.
1. Opening ceremony
Mansfield District Corps of Drums led the carnival procession, followed by Carnival King and Queens from Warsop Parish primary schools. Photo: Phoebe Cox
2. Royal waves
Carnival Kings and Queens arrived on The Carrs at noon, officially opening the event. Photo: Phoebe Cox
3. Inner Wheel of Warsop
Inner Wheel of Warsop members were hard at work in the refreshment tent. Pictured; Helen Tomlinson, Elaine Hopkins, Sharlotte Sommerville, Gloria Humphrey and Emily Sommerville. Photo: Phoebe Cox
4. Warsop Air Cadets
1208 (Warsop) Squadron is part of Air Training Corps which part of the organisation, RAF Air Cadets. Photo: Phoebe Cox