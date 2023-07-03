News you can trust since 1952
Royal guests, live music and community fun: 13 photos from Warsop Carnival

Thousands of residents flocked to The Carrs for community fun for all ages at Warsop’s annual Carnival.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:25 BST

From Royal guests, rows of community and charity stalls – to live entertainment, fairground rides and free activities.

Check out these 13 photos from Warsop’s biggest event of the year.

Mansfield District Corps of Drums led the carnival procession, followed by Carnival King and Queens from Warsop Parish primary schools.

1. Opening ceremony

Mansfield District Corps of Drums led the carnival procession, followed by Carnival King and Queens from Warsop Parish primary schools. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Carnival Kings and Queens arrived on The Carrs at noon, officially opening the event.

2. Royal waves

Carnival Kings and Queens arrived on The Carrs at noon, officially opening the event. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Inner Wheel of Warsop members were hard at work in the refreshment tent. Pictured; Helen Tomlinson, Elaine Hopkins, Sharlotte Sommerville, Gloria Humphrey and Emily Sommerville.

3. Inner Wheel of Warsop

Inner Wheel of Warsop members were hard at work in the refreshment tent. Pictured; Helen Tomlinson, Elaine Hopkins, Sharlotte Sommerville, Gloria Humphrey and Emily Sommerville. Photo: Phoebe Cox

1208 (Warsop) Squadron is part of Air Training Corps which part of the organisation, RAF Air Cadets.

4. Warsop Air Cadets

1208 (Warsop) Squadron is part of Air Training Corps which part of the organisation, RAF Air Cadets. Photo: Phoebe Cox

