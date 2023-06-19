News you can trust since 1952
Thousands flock to Mansfield town to honour area's Windrush generation with community carnival

Thousands flocked to Mansfield town’s first carnival to celebrate the area’s links to the Windrush generation.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST

Thousands gathered in Mansfield’s Market Place for a Caribbean-themed carnival, as residents enjoyed live music, food stalls and entertainment.

Saturday’s carnival was part of Mansfield Council's 75th Windrush celebrations, following the launch of a Windrush exhibition at Mansfield Museum earlier this year.

Organisers aimed to shine a light on the contribution made to British life and culture by the Windrush generation and their descendants.

The carnival is part of celebrations for the 75th year since the Windrush generation. Pictured - dancers taking part in the parade, marching from Mansfield Museum down to the Market Place.The carnival is part of celebrations for the 75th year since the Windrush generation. Pictured - dancers taking part in the parade, marching from Mansfield Museum down to the Market Place.
This year marks the 75th year since HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks on June 22, 1948, bringing hundreds of immigrants from the West Indies.

Mansfield was among the places where these new citizens settled, with some landing jobs down coal mines and in factories and hosiery mills.

Residents were full of praise for the event, with many wanting the carnival to return next year.

Katerina Roberts said: “Loved the costumes, the music, the energy, the enthusiasm, the friendly crowds and so much fun and laughter.

Mansfield Carnival, entertainment on the stage in the Market Place.Mansfield Carnival, entertainment on the stage in the Market Place.
“Well done to all of you for putting on such a great carnival. It was lovely to see the town alive – do it again next year please.”

Renata Mucha said: “Thank you and well done to all the organisers and participants for putting on such a truly awesome multicultural event. I hope this is the start of more in the future.”

Janine Jones said it was a “truly lovely day” and thanked the organisers for the efforts.

Andrew Hayes said: “What a stunning day. Well done to everyone that made this happen. I hope there's more to come.”

The carnival was attended by Mansfield beauty pageant winners.The carnival was attended by Mansfield beauty pageant winners.
Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said he was “proud” of the way Mansfield had embraced the Windrush celebrations.

He said: “The carnival was fantastic, a day of great energy and good vibes.

“It is events like this which really help to bring communities together in pride and send out the message of friendship and inclusion.

Lia Fox-Griffiths and Jake Greener in costumes showing the Irish heritage of the Island of Montserrat.Lia Fox-Griffiths and Jake Greener in costumes showing the Irish heritage of the Island of Montserrat.
“I am so proud Mansfield has really been leading the way in this region.

“Especially in terms of recognising this important milestone for the British black community and celebrating it as part of our own district's heritage and history.”

The council-led celebrations are set to continue, with Mansfield Museum’s Windrush exhibition remaining open until November.

See more pictures from the event at shorturl.at/ekDQ1

Mansfield Carnival, this stilt artist joined in with the dancing.Mansfield Carnival, this stilt artist joined in with the dancing.
Chapel Carnival, this years new royalty, junior queen Faith Phillips with Isabelle Bancroft and Poppy Goodwin Smith.Chapel Carnival, this years new royalty, junior queen Faith Phillips with Isabelle Bancroft and Poppy Goodwin Smith.
