As part of the national Love Your Local Market campaign, which runs until Saturday, May 27, there are free rents to new stallholders throughout May.It comes after shoppers urged Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, to sort the market as a priority.

Mr Abrahams, who has just been re-elected for four more years in the role, said: “There has been a market in Mansfield for very nearly 800 years and we would like to see this continue for many more years.

“Buying from independent traders on markets is a great way to support your local economy and local jobs, and even, potentially, nurture big business talents.

The market in Mansfield.

“Mansfield already has an established reputation for being a fertile ground for business start-ups.

“Wouldn't it be brilliant if our market could be the same breeding ground for the entrepreneurial stars of the future as has happened elsewhere?

“Marks & Spencer, Dunelm, Lord Alan Sugar are just a few of the big names who started out trading from market stalls.”

Mansfield Council, which runs the market, hopes the free-rent promotion will encourage new traders and start-up businesses to take stalls, support them while they get established and attract more shoppers to visit the historic market and town centre. It is particularly on the lookout for stall holders selling pet products, baked goods, cheese and household / DIY items.

Current regular traders will also get a stall discount per stall for 10 days as part of the incentive.

All the stalls have fixed roofs and lighting and usually start from just £7 a day. The council actively ensures its market stall rates remain competitively priced within Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas to help introduce new stall holders to the Market Place and support our regular traders.

The market is open Tuesdays-Saturdays, from 9am to 4pm, complete with a food court. Tuesday and Wednesday markets are mixed goods and Thursday, Friday and Saturday are new goods. The third Tuesday of each month is a farmers’ market, while there are regular additional markets too, including vegan markets, and antiques and collectables markets.

Love your Market celebrations will continue on Sunday, May 20, with balloon modelling, walkabout entertainment and free craft activities on Market Place from 10am-2pm.

As well as offers available during this the Love Your Market campaign, the counil says traders are supported all year round with other benefits, including free parking. Discounts are also available from January to March, for the annual ‘kipper’ season, while there are also incentives for regular traders when introducing a new business to the market.

New traders also have the option of incubation units. To qualify, you must be deemed to be a new trader who has not stood on Mansfield market within the 12 months prior to their application for such a unit – more information about the units can be found at see bit.ly/42UwBv5