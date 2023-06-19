The Dial, on Market Place, closed in December 2019 following an “extended period of poor trading”, developers say.

However, a new planning application has been submitted to Mansfield Council seeking permission to turn it into a commercial space with housing above.

Maun River Developments has lodged the plans, saying the new scheme would include a commercial unit in the old pub, with two houses in multiple occupancy above, providing 10 bedrooms in total.

The Dial pub, Market Place, Mansfield, has stood empty since December 2019.

The Grade II-listed building dates back to the early 19th Century, with late 20th Century alterations.

It already has some housing above, but the applicant says its plans will make “better use of an underutilised building at risk of further deterioration”.

Most of the ground floor, currently occupied by the bar, would be a commercial unit, entrance lobbies and bin and bike stores, offering “the opportunity to reinstate activity and vitality in this part of the town centre”.

The two upper floors would then be converted into the two HMOs, one providing four bedrooms and one offering six.

The Dial pub - with its distinctive bar counter - has stood empty since December 2019.

Each HMO would have kitchen and dining facilities, with the six-bed HMO featuring two kitchens, and most rooms would have en-suite bathrooms.

The HMOs would be accessed separately, but would share the ground-floor bin and cycle storage facilities.

MRD said: “The proposals will make better use of an otherwise underutilised building at risk of further deterioration due to vacancy.

“The replacement of the closed public house at ground-floor with a commercial unit offers the opportunity to help to reinstate activity and vitality in this part of the town centre.

“The approach to the internal reconfiguration of the property has been to retain existing fabric wherever possible, reinstate previously removed walls where appropriate and otherwise limit alterations to the internal fabric of the building.”

“The proposal would make an important, if modest, contribution to economic growth within the town centre and boosting the supply of housing to help meet local needs.

“The improved choice of accommodation would contribute to maintaining mixed and balanced communities.

“The proposed conversion would help ensure the building is retained and maintained in good order, halting what otherwise might be continued neglect and decline.”