Thousands enjoy 'fun in the sun' at Mansfield's Party in the Market
Mansfield's Party on the Market took place from 1-6pm on Sunday (June 2) and offered a free afternoon of entertainment for the whole family.
The event was funded by Mansfield Council and Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID).
Local musicians and tribute artists performed on stage throughout the day, with visitors singing along.
Mansfield BID has confirmed that a total of 17,421 people attended the event.
Woodland & Son Flooring Specialists, located at Kings Mill Way, Mansfield, were the main sponsor of the event.
While the stage show hosts, John B Tannen and Ian Watko from Mansfield 103.2, and businessman Jono Edwards, were sponsored by Mansfield's Toffee Hut.
In a public Facebook post, Mr Edwards said: “I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came and partied with us this afternoon for Party on the Market. I absolutely loved it. Hope you all did too.
“Thank you to everyone involved in bringing such a huge event to life.”
Wes Dolan, who performed as one of the local musicians, was voted for by residents.
He said: “That's what days like this are all about. Thanks to all involved and all who attended.”
Visitors were quick to praise the event.
Commenting on Mansfield BID's Facebook page – www.facebook.com/MansfieldBID – Lisa Harris said: “Brilliant day. Well done.”
In a comment under Mansfield Council’s ‘Party in the Market’ post – www.facebook.com/mymansfielduk – Michelle Smith said: “We had an amazing time.”
