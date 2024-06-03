New free filmmaking project set to launch for young people in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new free youth filmmaking project will debut in Mansfield this June.

The project, led by Fifth Word, is part of a collaboration with Mansfield Town Film Festival and Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Fifth Word is an award-winning theatre company based in the East Midlands, founded in 2007.

The project, titled – Your Voice, aims to encourage more young people from the area to get involved in filmmaking and will run weekly sessions for young individuals to participate in.

Photo by Fifth Word.

Your Voice 2024 is a new project funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

It will work with a group of young people aged 14-19 in Mansfield, or up to age 25 if you identify as having a disability.

The project aims to lead these individuals in a series of free filmmaking workshops led by professional artists.

Workshops will be facilitated by professional artists Sophie Ellerby and Michael Jobling.

The company develop and produce new plays with a passionate about “contributing to a strong new writing culture in the Midlands”.

Young individuals will develop creative skills, explore their passionate stories, gain experience working with industry professionals, and receive hands-on filmmaking experience to develop practical knowledge and skills.

By the end of the program, the young participants will have the opportunity to produce their own films, which will then be shown at the Mansfield Town Film Festival taking place on July 26, 27 and 28.

Additionally, free meals will be provided weekly, and travel grants are available for all participants.

Laura Ford, Artistic Director of Fifth Word, said: “We’re delighted to offer young people in Mansfield opportunities to engage in inclusive creative activities regardless of prior skills or abilities.

“The project will promote young people’s voices and will platform stories that matter to their own lives.

“The project will give young people the opportunity to develop creative skills and will open pathways to the arts and film industry in the future.”

The project starts next Wednesday, June 12, at My Place youth centre, Westfield Folkhouse, Westfield Lane, Mansfield.