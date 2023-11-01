News you can trust since 1952
Take a look at this retro picture gallery from some of Mansfield Town's great moments against Wrexham

Mansfield Town face a big FA Cup battle against Wrexham in the FA Cup first round this weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Oct 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 07:49 GMT

It will be latest in a long line of great matches between the clubs over the years.

In our latest Stags gallery, we take a look at just some of those fixtures during the 1970’s,80’s, 90’s and this century.

The gallery, of course, features the promotion-clinching win at Wrexham back in 1977 and the match that secured promotion back to the Football League ten years ago.

Neville Chamberlain avoids the keeper during Stags v Wrexham in 1985.

1. Stags v Wrexham - 1985

Neville Chamberlain avoids the keeper during Stags v Wrexham in 1985. Photo: Chad

Terry Eccles wins a header during a game against Wrexham in 1975.

2. Stags v Wrexham - 1975

Terry Eccles wins a header during a game against Wrexham in 1975. Photo: Chad

Johnny Miller playing for Stags v Wrexham in 1976.

3. Stags v Wrexham - 1976

Johnny Miller playing for Stags v Wrexham in 1976. Photo: Chad

Stags v Wrexham in 1981.

4. Stags v Wrexham - 1981

Stags v Wrexham in 1981. Photo: Chad

