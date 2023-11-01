Take a look at this retro picture gallery from some of Mansfield Town's great moments against Wrexham
Mansfield Town face a big FA Cup battle against Wrexham in the FA Cup first round this weekend.
It will be latest in a long line of great matches between the clubs over the years.
In our latest Stags gallery, we take a look at just some of those fixtures during the 1970’s,80’s, 90’s and this century.
The gallery, of course, features the promotion-clinching win at Wrexham back in 1977 and the match that secured promotion back to the Football League ten years ago.
