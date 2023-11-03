Cinema release set for 'ground-breaking' guinea pig film from Rainworth resident

A freelance journalist and filmmaker from Rainworth has made a film unearthing the “secret world” of guinea pigs – and here is how you can watch it.

Showcase Cinemas has announced that it will be “exclusively screening” specialist guinea pig documentary, The Keeper of the Pigs, from Thursday, November 9.

To book tickets to see the film at your nearest Showcase Cinemas, visit: www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/keepers-of-the-pigs

The film was directed by Rainworth village resident, Sharon Walia and features rescue centre owner Shaz Kelly.

Meet Sharon and Sharon, the two women on a mission to rescue hundreds of mistreated guinea pigs. From the UK, EU to Peru in one of the first films of its kind.

Sharon and rescue centre owner, Shaz, who runs Avalon Guinea Pig Rescue in Nottingham, are seen heading off on their voyage from the UK to Peru to discover the forgotten history of the guinea pig in one of the first documentaries about the curious creatures.

Sharon, a freelance journalism, said the idea came after she filmed a news report about the guinea pig rescue, which subsequently went viral.

She said she travelled to South America between lockdowns, and edited the footage in the evenings around her fulltime work.

Sharon said: “As an animal lover and vegan, filming people eating guinea pigs was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

“But never have I been to a country that celebrates an animal like Peru does the guinea pig.

“The film offers exclusive government access of the launch of a new breed of guinea pig in Peru, as well as into the annual guinea pig festival which has never been filmed before.

"Viewers will also get the opportunity to hear the story of a man who was buried in a guinea pig inspired coffin, as well as witnessing footage from two of the biggest guinea pig sanctuaries in the UK.

“So, hopefully people will be able to get a real insight into these furry creatures on the big screen.”

Richard Leonard, film programming director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re really pleased that we’re able to work with Sharon and Shaz on the release of The Keeper of the Pigs, while simultaneously highlighting some extremely important issues around animal keeping.”