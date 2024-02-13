Some, like the smooth taste of Mansfield Bitter are obvious, but others are much less well known – and perhaps subjective.
From landmark buildings, world-class Olympians and even the English dictionary – here’s a look at what Mansfield has given to the world...
Amazing things Mansfield has given to the world...
2. Houses of Parliament
Hard red and white sandstone quarried near Mansfield Woodhouse was used to build the Houses of Parliament at Westminster. This impressive, iconic building at the heart of our capital city wouldn't be standing today if it wasn't for Mansfield. Who'd have thought it?
3. The English dictionary
Mansfield-born Robert Dodsley was a British author and playwright. He later established himself as a publisher in 1735, publishing Samuel Johnson's poem London (1738) and suggesting and backing his Dictionary of the English Language.
4. Alvin Stardust and the rise of glam rock
This legendary Mansfield singer initially launched his career as Shane Fenton, of Shane Fenton and the Fentones, in the early 60s but only really found fame when he took the name Alvin Stardust in the seventies. He was known for his distinctive sideburns and black glove. He is often referred to as the king or godfather of glam rock.