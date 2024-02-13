4 . Alvin Stardust and the rise of glam rock

This legendary Mansfield singer initially launched his career as Shane Fenton, of Shane Fenton and the Fentones, in the early 60s but only really found fame when he took the name Alvin Stardust in the seventies. He was known for his distinctive sideburns and black glove. He is often referred to as the king or godfather of glam rock. Photo: m