News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Ten amazing things that Mansfield has given to the world

The town of Mansfield – and the fantastic people who call it their home – have given much to the world down the years.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 23rd Feb 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 11:03 GMT

Some, like the smooth taste of Mansfield Bitter are obvious, but others are much less well known – and perhaps subjective.

From landmark buildings, world-class Olympians and even the English dictionary – here’s a look at what Mansfield has given to the world...

Amazing things Mansfield has given to the world...

1. D54A6381-E211-493D-9A7C-9F54CF22BF3F.JPG

Amazing things Mansfield has given to the world... Photo: ,

Photo Sales
Hard red and white sandstone quarried near Mansfield Woodhouse was used to build the Houses of Parliament at Westminster. This impressive, iconic building at the heart of our capital city wouldn't be standing today if it wasn't for Mansfield. Who'd have thought it?

2. Houses of Parliament

Hard red and white sandstone quarried near Mansfield Woodhouse was used to build the Houses of Parliament at Westminster. This impressive, iconic building at the heart of our capital city wouldn't be standing today if it wasn't for Mansfield. Who'd have thought it? Photo: m

Photo Sales
Mansfield-born Robert Dodsley was a British author and playwright. He later established himself as a publisher in 1735, publishing Samuel Johnson’s poem London (1738) and suggesting and backing his Dictionary of the English Language.

3. The English dictionary

Mansfield-born Robert Dodsley was a British author and playwright. He later established himself as a publisher in 1735, publishing Samuel Johnson’s poem London (1738) and suggesting and backing his Dictionary of the English Language. Photo: m

Photo Sales
This legendary Mansfield singer initially launched his career as Shane Fenton, of Shane Fenton and the Fentones, in the early 60s but only really found fame when he took the name Alvin Stardust in the seventies. He was known for his distinctive sideburns and black glove. He is often referred to as the king or godfather of glam rock.

4. Alvin Stardust and the rise of glam rock

This legendary Mansfield singer initially launched his career as Shane Fenton, of Shane Fenton and the Fentones, in the early 60s but only really found fame when he took the name Alvin Stardust in the seventies. He was known for his distinctive sideburns and black glove. He is often referred to as the king or godfather of glam rock. Photo: m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield