Teen ‘punched and slapped and forced to transfer £400 to offender’ in Southwell

The 19-year-old victim said the youth threatened to stab him unless he complied and so he paid the amount via a banking app.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following the incident in Nottingham Road, Southwell, shortly before 11am on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenager has been arrested after the incident.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling incident in which the victim was punched in the chest and then slapped around the face as he waited for a bus.

“The offender demanded he transfer £400 into a bank account and threatened to stab him if he did not do so, although no knife was seen during the incident.

“Nottinghamshire Police treats reports such as this extremely seriously.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us, quoting incident number 255 of August 28.”