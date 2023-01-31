Talks under way for sale of popular Wetherspoon's pub in Mansfield town centre

And the chain has announced it is now in talks with “some interested parties”.

Eddie Gershon, JD Wetherspoon spokesman, said: “Wetherspoon is talking to some interested parties.

The Widow Frost on Leeming Street in Mansfield, which has been put up for sale.

“At present, Wetherspoon has not exchanged on the sale of the pub.

“The pub continues to operate as a Wetherspoon outlet and will continue to do so unless/until it is sold.”

Mr Gershon said, in September, said the firm had sympathy with pub regulars, but the proposed sale was a “commercial decision”.

He said: “We understand customers and staff will be disappointed with this.”