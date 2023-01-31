Talks under way for sale of popular Wetherspoon's pub in Mansfield town centre
Pub bosses have admitted talks are under way for the sale of a popular Mansfield pub.
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon announced plans to sell off 32 of its venues in September, including The Widow Frost, on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre.
And the chain has announced it is now in talks with “some interested parties”.
Eddie Gershon, JD Wetherspoon spokesman, said: “Wetherspoon is talking to some interested parties.
“At present, Wetherspoon has not exchanged on the sale of the pub.
“The pub continues to operate as a Wetherspoon outlet and will continue to do so unless/until it is sold.”
Mr Gershon said, in September, said the firm had sympathy with pub regulars, but the proposed sale was a “commercial decision”.
He said: “We understand customers and staff will be disappointed with this.”
The chain also runs the nearby The Stag & Pheasant, on Clumber Street, with plans to extend its beer garden given the go-ahead in December.