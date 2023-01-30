Emergency services were called to Goodacre Street, Mansfield, on January 27, following reports of a sudden death.

Funeral directors attended the property to remove the body of the man, whose death is not thought to be suspicious.

Officers then returned to the address with the man’s family the following day to find that the house had been broken into overnight.

Police have arrested two people

Jewellery was taken from inside the property during the burglary, which happened at some point between 11.30pm on January 27 and 10am on January 28.

A 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have both since been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime but particularly so in this case, what with it coming so soon after the homeowner’s passing.

“The victim’s family are understandably very distressed that their loved one’s home has been broken into.

“As a force, we’re absolutely committed to making reports of this nature a rarity, as we understand the impact these invasive crimes can have on people.

“We have arrested two suspects in connection with this incident, but our inquiries are still ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 216 of January 27, 2023.