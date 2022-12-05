Once the nightclub had been knocked down, the two Wetherspoon venues would then be knocked through and combined to form one single pub, with a large beer garden accessed though a new entrance at The Stag & Pheasant.

The new beer garden was to have a capacity for as many as 200 seats and was to boast a heated and covered area.

The new plans will still the QI club demolished to make way for the new beer garden

The original plans were approved last year, but they were then put on ice back in September when Wetherspoon announced it was putting The Widow Frost pub up for sale for what the company said was “commercial reasons”.

Now, revised proposals have been put forward and approved by the council.

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: "As highlighted, we have recently put The Widow Frost on the market therefore we have submitted a new/revised planning application as it has been necessary to amend the plans following this decision.”

The Widow Frost is no longer part of the plans and remains up for sale

Council papers show the new plans are for partial demolition of the building at 43 Leeming Street – the QI club – and the building of a new rear retaining boundary wall to facilitate the change of use to an accessible beer garden from the Stag & Pheasant.

The rear wall is to be opened up to link the existing customer area into a new lean-to style conservatory extension with glazed doors giving level access to the new beer garden and glass covered external seating area.

A new ramp to the perimeter of the northern and eastern boundaries of the site will aid emergency escape and deliveries.

The front entrance of the Stag & Pheasant will still be repositioned more centrally, providing level access with the installation of opening shop front windows.