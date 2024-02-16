Talks continue over leisure provision in Kimberley as town leisure centre prepares to close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre is due to close at the end of next month after Broxtowe Council said that the costs asked by Kimberley School meant it was unaffordable to keep it open.

The facility is jointly run by the council, the Kimberley School and Liberty Leisure Ltd.

Kimberley School has asked for £440,000 to cover the leisure centres’ losses over the next three years and unlimited repair costs, which are currently around £2.4m.

As it stands, the swimming pool will definitely close, leaving Kimberley Swimming Club homeless.

What will happen with other aspects leisure provision, such as the gym at the site, is still be discussed.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Kimberley Council said: “The pool is expected to close at the end of March as this is when the licence agreement with Liberty Leisure will end.

"Negotiations are still on going with the school and the trust in regards to dry side operations (gym and fitness classes) but the end of the current agreement is coming up and operations would have to stop while there is no agreement in place.

"As for the equipment in the gym, this is owned by Liberty Leisure and would have to be moved out if an agreement is not reached.

"What is done with the equipment will be down to whatever Broxtowe Council decides to do for leisure provisions in the short term.

"On the February 23, there will be a cross-party meeting to discuss a number of options that council officers have been investigating for short term leisure provisions in the area.

"If an option is decided on at this meeting it should go to cabinet on March 12, depending on the deadline for submitting reports to the meeting.

“A borough-wide leisure strategy is in development and will be looking into the needs of each area, including estimated usage and estimated NHS referrals.

"Broxtowe Council will be looking into long-term provisions for Kimberley and the north of the borough, and potential funding opportunities.