Members of a swimming club have been left heartbroken after a challenge to keep Kimberley Leisure Centre open failed.

Dozens of Kimberley Swimming Club’s members heard councillors argue whether the decision to close the facility should be reconsidered.

However, Broxtowe Council’s Labour leadership said that the costs asked by Kimberley School – estimated to be nearly £3m – meant it was unaffordable to keep it open.

Swimming coach Ruth Stirland said: “I can’t begin to express the anguish that this has caused to the whole of the community.

Members of Kimberley Swimming Club demonstrate outside Broxtowe Council ahead of a decision to close the leisure centre. Photo: Other

“We haven’t been consulted at all, we didn’t know anything about it.

“The contribution that we make to the community is saving the council hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"We are getting children off the streets, getting them fit and teaching them a life skill.”

The facility is jointly run by the council, the Kimberley School and Liberty Leisure Ltd.

Kimberley School has asked for £440,000 to cover the leisure centres’ losses over the next three years and unlimited repair costs, which are currently around £2.4m.

It added that the present arrangement was unsustainable as it would put the school in a ‘deficit situation’

The council offered to pay £100,000 extend the licence at the school until the end of March 2025 but this was rejected by the school.

The closure was originally announced in December after a closed-door meeting, but the call-in request meant the public could hear the debate for the first time.

Coun Lydia Ball (Con) was one of five Tory members who requested the decision to be reconsidered.

She said: “The leisure centre is the heart of Kimberley – it makes it what it is.

"When it’s gone, there’s nothing left.

“To even consider not supporting it is a travesty.”

The call-in claimed there hadn’t been enough consultation and other alternatives hadn’t been properly explored.

However, Labour members said that there was no way to continue funding the facility.

Coun Will Mee (Lab), a ward member for Kimberley, said: “It will be a massive blow to the area, including residents’ health and wellbeing.

“I understand how angry people are, but we have to look at the finances.

"Ten years of cuts for council’s budgets mean we just don’t have the money – £440,000 is a lot and the repairs could be millions

"It’s old, outdated and should have been rebuilt more than 20 years ago.

“If the pool goes, the council will do best to offer alternatives.”

Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab), council leader, has written to Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Development Michael Gove, asking for some of Kimberley’s ring-fenced Levelling Up fund to be allocated to the leisure centre.

However, he said he wasn’t hopeful.

He said: “At this 11th hour and 59th minute, we’re still trying to provide a leisure facility in the north of the borough.

The committee ultimately rejected the call in request, meaning the original decision to close the leisure centre will stand.