'Devastated’ Kimberley Swimming Club looking for new home after planned leisure centre closure

Kimberley Swimming Club says the imminent closure of the town’s leisure centre will be ‘devastating’ for its members.
By Jamie Waller
Published 10th Dec 2023, 22:26 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 22:26 GMT
The leisure centre will close at the end of March 2024, after Broxtowe Council said it couldn’t meet the cost of keeping it open.

This will leave the swimming club, which has used it for 46 years, homeless unless they can find another venue.

The venue is jointly run by the council, Kimberley School and Liberty Leisure, but no funding agreement could be reached after months of negotiations.

Kimberley Leisure Centre will close next March. Photo: OtherKimberley Leisure Centre will close next March. Photo: Other
Kimberley Leisure Centre will close next March. Photo: Other

The decision to close it was taken behind closed doors by the council’s cabinet on December 5.

The swimming club has 250 members who use it to keep fit and socialise.

Jean Granger, club secretary, said: “We will be out of business if we can’t find anywhere else.

“We are looking at other facilities and waiting for replies, so it’s all in the air at the moment.

“This has been our only home

"We have swum there four times a week since 1977.

“I learned to swim there when the swimming club was first set up, and became a teacher over the years.

“It’s hard to believe it might all come to an end.

“If we can find time in other pools, I hope people follow us there.

"Some clubs are split between two or three pools, which could be an option.

“The news was devastating.

“The pool is well used by everything from Aquafit to doctor’s referrals. It’s sad to think that it could lead to more people overloading the NHS.

“We’re hoping some money will turn up for them to keep the facility open.”

An online petition to keep the centre open has passed 3,500 signatures.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab), council leader, said after the meeting on December 5: “Negotiations have been ongoing between the council, Liberty Leisure Ltd, and Kimberley School for a few months, with all parties working together to ensure leisure provision in Kimberley in the future.

“Regrettably, these negotiations have now reached a stage where the council can no longer commit to the very significant financial contributions proposed by the school to maintain the Kimberley Gym and Swim arrangements.

“This is understandably a very distressing time for the employees at Kimberley Gym and Swim and they are being fully supported, including looking at redeployment opportunities within the council and its other leisure facilities should redundancies have to be made.

“We also understand that this will be disappointing news to our customers, members, residents and the community who use the fitness and swimming facilities operated at the site by Liberty Leisure Ltd.

“Liberty Leisure will continue to operate gym, fitness classes and swimming until March 31.”

Kimberley School said that the sports centre, which was built 50 years ago, is ‘well beyond its intended lifespan’, and was too costly to continue running.

It said: “The costs of a basic refurbishment are £2.4m and these are just the priority items.

"This is economically unviable and a level of capital investment that is not realistic for the school or East Midlands Education Trust.

“We remain in discussions with Broxtowe Council and Liberty Leisure regarding the possibility of maintaining a gym and classes offer at the Sports Centre, though it is unclear how viable this may be.”

