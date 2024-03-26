Talented students shine in the 100th Mansfield music and drama festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At this year's Mansfield Music and Drama Festival, Abbey Primary School students of Stuart Avenue, Forest Town, were awarded trophies for their performances in the Choral Verse Speaking classes.

The festival, which has been running since 1923, features a wide range of events including amateur dramatics, poetry recitals, instrumental performances, and showcases some of the region’s top choirs and orchestras. This year marks the festival's 100th installment.

The year four and under group received commendation for their enthusiasm and sense of performance, while the years five and six group achieved an outstanding distinction mark.

Individual winners at the Mansfield Music and Drama Festival.

The adjudicator, Carol Schroder, praised the second group's “excellent teamwork” and particularly enjoyed their coordinated gestures and use of the stage. She said: “Their vitality and focus brought the two poems to life and entertained the audience.”

Following the Choral Verse competition, two members from each group received unique trophies and first-place certificates on behalf of the team.

In the solo verse speaking category, individual participants from the school also received several awards.

Bobby Bakalarczyk, a year six student, received 89 marks for his recital of the poem "The Cave" by Tony Mitten and was awarded a festival medal.

Additionally, two students from the school participated in the “Paint a Picture Inspired by a Poem” class, judged by Mr. Jeff Street.

The winner, Isaac Twigger, who created a picture inspired by the poem "Geography Lesson" by Brian Patten, was presented with a first-place certificate and a festival medal.

Mr. Street commended the aspiring artists for their use of paint, pencil, crayons, and tissue paper.

The pictures were displayed on a board for other school pupils to view.

The new president of the festival, Mr. Jim Kay, then presented the individual performers and artists with a variety of Easter eggs.

The individual prize winners included Bobby Bakalarczyk (first place), Lily Mehew (second place), Matilda Pisarskis (third place), Darcey Fox (third place), and other students Clarissa Jajawi (first place) and Poppy Callaghan (second place).