Mansfield's music and drama festival started at the weekend so we are looking back at festivals of the past in this retro gallery.

This year's Mansfield music and drama festival began on Saturday, March 18, and the drama competition will run from today, Thursday, March 23, to Saturday, March 25.

All events will take place at Henley Hall, St Mark’s Church, Nottingham Road.

Drama classes and categories include original solo mime, duologue improvisation, inventive story telling, TV news presentation.

The festival has run since 1923 with everything from amateur dramatics to poetry recitals, instrumental performances and full days celebrating some of the region’s top choirs and orchestras and will celebrate its 100th festival in 2024.

There will be a winners’ concert on Sunday, May 14, at the Palace Theatre

Have a look through our gallery of pictures from the sixties through to the noughties and see who you can spot.

1 . 2010 Mansfield Music and Drama Festival in 2010. Pictured here are Olivia and Adrian Jones. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

2 . 1968 Mansfield St Johns School Music and Drama Festival group from 1968 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . 2007 Mansfield Music & Drama Festival at the Crescent Centre in 2007 picture shows winners of the vocal trio Rebecca Place, Sarah Carlin,Emily Revill Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4 . 2007 Mansfield Music & Drama Festival at the Crescent Centre in 2007 picture shows Nicola Vardy and Bryony Houldsworth. Photo: Chad Photo Sales