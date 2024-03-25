Victory for 13-year-old Sutton student as he becomes Ashfield Youth MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are eight Member of Youth Parliament representatives for Nottinghamshire, one for each of the seven districts.

Charlie Simpson, a student at Quarrydale Academy with an interest in politics and Mansfield Town Football Club, said he would love to be Prime Minister one day after a successful campaign.

He added how he could not be “more excited” about this opportunity to represent the community and make a positive impact.

The newly elected Ashfield Youth MP met with Lee Anderson MP for Ashfield.

He said: “I am deeply honored to be given this opportunity by the youth of Ashfield to represent them for a two-year term.”

MYPs must be aged between 11 and 18 years old.

Once elected, MYPs meet with MPs and councillors, organise events, run campaigns, make speeches, hold debates, and ensure the views of young people are listened to by decision makers.

The ‘aspiring Prime Minister’ said he decided to run for youth MP to “make a difference” for young people in the area.

Charlie said: “I decided to run for youth parliament because I saw the need for change in my community.

“Upon learning about the opportunity to become a youth MP, I seized the chance to make a difference.”

The most ‘important aspect of any member of youth parliament’ job is to make sure they represent the views of the young people in their constituency, according to Nottinghamshire Council.

Nottinghamshire MYPs are supported by Nottinghamshire Council's Children and Young People’s Participation Team.

Charlie has outlined three priorities for his new role.

He said: “Firstly, I am committed to advocating for more accessible free school meals for all, ensuring that no young person in our community goes hungry.

“Secondly, I aim to secure increased funding for local youth services, providing essential support and opportunities for the youth in our area.

“Lastly, I am passionate about tackling youth mental health issues, striving to create a healthier and more supportive environment for our young people.”

The 13-year-old said these priorities are “not just goals” but “urgent needs that require immediate attention.”

Readers can follow Charlie’s journey at www.facebook.com/charlie.simpson.9809672

Charlie added: “I pledge to take swift action on these important issues in my first year in office.