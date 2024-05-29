Take part in a 'Great Wild Walk' in Sherwood Pines and help protect nature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Saturday, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is inviting people of all ages and abilities to join them on a ‘Great Wild Walk’ in Sherwood Pines to raise funds for nature.

Readers are invited to join WWF on Saturday, June 1, for a walk through the stunning landscapes of Sherwood Pines while raising funds for endangered wildlife.

Participants have the option to walk either five or ten miles while wearing their WWF t-shirt and will receive an eco-medal upon completing the walk.

Both routes are suitable for families, and dogs are welcome to join in the event.

The fundraising event is suitable for families of all sizes and ages. Photo by WWF.

Currently, the climate and nature crisis poses a threat to places like Sherwood Pines and surrounding areas.

The organisers of the charity event emphasised the crucial role that UK woodlands play in climate management, as they store approximately 4,000 million tonnes of carbon.

Woodlands are also home to numerous vulnerable species, with 326 species relying entirely on oak trees.

However, woodland areas only cover 13% of the UK's land, and up to 70% of ancient woodlands – the most diverse terrestrial habitat in the UK – have been lost.

These woodlands are home to more threatened species than any other habitat in the UK, which underscores the importance of the WWF's fundraising walk.

WWF supporter Denise Parker has previously participated in a WWF sponsored walk: “I’ve always been passionate about wildlife and nature and love spending time outdoors.

“I invited people to join me on the walk and wander in wonder to connect with the magic of nature.

“I believe there are lots of small things each of us can do to help look after the natural world.

“Supporting organisations like WWF helps us make a bigger contribution and have an even greater impact than we can individually.

“And I’m also inspired by the WWF success stories which show that together we really can make a difference.”

Find out more information about the event at www.wwf.org.uk/events/great-wild-walks/sherwood-pines

