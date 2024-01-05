Photos: 10 headliners from the 'forest' stage at Sherwood Pines through the years

Given that forestry organisers announced the return of live concerts at Sherwood Pines for 2024 – we thought it would be great to look back at some of the big names that have graced the outdoor stage over the last 20 years.
Sherwood Pines had been one of the regular venues for Forestry England’s nationwide series of summer concerts, called Forest Live, over the last 20 years.
Planned 2020 shows – including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Jools Holland and co-headliners Will Young and James Morrison – were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was announced that live shows would not be performed at Sherwood Pines in 2021.
Sherwood Pines remained ‘silent’ in 2022 and 2023 due to postponements following challenges from the pandemic.
Police frontman Sting, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Anne-Marie have been announced as headliners for Forest Live 2024.
Here are 10 of the artists who have previously performed at the Nottinghamshire venue over the last 20 years...
1. Gary Barlow
There have been many headline acts over the years at Sherwood Pines, including Take That singer Gary Barlow. Gary Barlow performed at the site on June 23, 2018. Gary Barlow showcased some crowd favourites from his Take That years and solo material. Photo: Forest England / Gary Barlow Instagram (Superimposed)
2. Tom Odell
Tom Odell performed at Sherwood Pines on June 26, 2015 where he performed top hits such as Another Love, Can't Pretend and Grow Old With Me. Rae Morris performed in the same year. Photo: Paul Jacobs
3. Olly Murs
In 2017, Olly came to the popular venue and performed his pop hits. Songs like Troublemaker and Dance With Me Tonight had audiences on their feet. Photo taken of Olly Murs recently performing at August 2023 bank holiday weekend at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor
4. Blondie
Blondie, with Debbie Harry at the helm, performed at Forest Live in 2013 and wowed crowds with decades of hits. Popular songs such as Dreaming, Heart of Glass, One Way or Another and Hanging on the Telephone went down a treat. The band's frontwoman emerged from New York's new wave scene in the seventies, as Blondie went on to produce innovative rock/disco that has withstood the test of time. Photo: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images